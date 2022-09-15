Queen Elizabeth II: Royal rocking horse maker describes 'wonderful honour'
- Published
A family business in Kent has made seven rocking horses for the late Queen - the last being just a few months ago for her Platinum Jubilee.
Stephenson Brothers in Bethersden has been making rocking horses for 40 years and they met the Queen many times.
Horse riding brought great joy to the late Queen, who still rode well into her 90s.
Marc Stephenson said Her Majesty's knowledge of horses and breeding was "absolutely incredible."
Mr Stephenson said: "We're upholding a rocking horse maker's tradition, and we had to do one for the [Platinum] Jubilee, and she was absolutely thrilled with it.
"We went around and said what we're about, and she said: 'I know a bit about you. Would you like to go and meet the real horses?'"
"Her equerry came along and gave her a little brown paper bag with carrots in and we met all her real horses which was a wonderful honour and pleasure to do."
The rocking horse for the jubilee was based on one of the Queen's former race horses, Barber Shop, which was bred by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
Mr Stephenson said the real Barber Shop came to the presentation of the rocking horse to Her Majesty.
He described the Queen's reaction to the rocking horse as "awesome".
The Queen's love of horses extended to breeding ponies and owning race horses, and she never missed an opportunity to share her passion.
On a visit to the UK, former US president Ronald Regan accompanied Her Majesty riding around the grounds at Windsor Castle.