Channel migrants: Crossings in 2022 now exceed whole of 2021
- Published
The number of people who have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year has now exceeded the total for the whole of 2021.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 601 migrants made the crossing on Monday in 19 boats, bringing this year's total so far to 28,592 people.
In 2021, the total was 28,526 people.
The latest crossings come as the High Court hears a challenge against the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda.
Several asylum seekers, along with unions and charities, are questioning the legality of the plan.
In April, then-home secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a "world-first agreement" with Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.
But the first deportation flight - due to take off on 14 June - was grounded amid legal challenges.