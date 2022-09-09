Queen Elizabeth II: Recounting a visit to Margate
- Published
Queen Elizabeth II was a frequent visitor to the south east, but few of her visits had more impact than a trip to Margate in 2011.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were given a tour around the town and it's recently-opened Turner Contemporary art gallery, and met with RNLI crews.
Praise for the Queen has flooded in from those who remember that visit.
Guy Addington, RNLI Margate Lifeboat Helm, said it was "one of the proudest moments of my life".
The headteacher of Haddon Dene School, Ellen Rowe, had arranged for her pupils to witness the visit that day. Now head of at St Lawrence College, Ramsgate, Ms Rowe looked back on the experience.
"I just thought it would be an amazing thing to do," she said.
"I saw the Queen in my childhood and I wanted that experience for the children.
"They've been part of a historical moment. I think as a community everybody has the uttermost respect for the Queen, and we wanted to show it on that day."
Former pupil Pratigya Peshen said: "I remember being really excited. It was such a monumental day for me. I remember getting there really early so we would be first on the barrier so we would be able to meet her."
John Kampfner, the former chairman of the Turner Contemporary, who gave the Queen her tour of the gallery, said: "It was one of the most exciting and gratifying days in my professional life."
He recalled a humorous moment with the Queen following a speech he made that day with the use of flash cards.
"At one point what I was saying sounded curiously familiar," he said.
"I realised I was re-reading comments from a card I'd already read out. Everybody was sniggering in the audience.
"I sat down a bit red-faced, and the Queen turned to me and said 'wrong pocket was it?'"
A plaque, unveiled by the Queen at the gallery, marked the royal visit to Margate that day.
Mr Addington, of the RNLI, said it was "an enormous privilege" to have the opportunity to talk to the Queen, the patron of the charity.
Derek Amas, Margate Lifeboat Operations Manager said: "I don't think you could ever put into words how much somebody of that status would be missed by any individual, or by the county, or the world as a whole.
"She's done so much throughout her reign, and I don't think that could ever be replaced or matched."