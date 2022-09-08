Ashford family's life changed by diabetes sniffer dog
A charity that trains dogs to smell blood sugar levels has saved the life of a boy diagnosed with diabetes at five years old, his mum has said.
Evan, now eight, has type 1 diabetes and often does not know if his blood sugar is lethally high or low.
The Hypo Hounds charity in Ashford, Kent, trains dogs to warn people when those with diabetes are in danger.
Evan's mother Claire has nominated the charity for BBC Radio Kent's Make a Difference Awards.
Claire said having their dog, Indie, has changed her family's life: "The anxiety of having Evan diagnosed was just immense. I didn't want to leave the house at one point. It was difficult.
"But Indie gives me that security, he's going to let me know if anything is wrong so I can relax."
People like Evan with brittle type 1 diabetes have no awareness of when their blood sugars either go too high or too low, and can fall into a deadly coma.
Evan said Indie was "super clever".
"He always sniffs out what blood sugars I am. He's alerted me hundreds of times and he's so good at it."
Jane Pearman, CEO of Hypo Hounds said: "We train up dogs taking samples of the child's breath taken when they do go high or low.
"The dogs smell the child going low, potentially falling into a coma, they tell the parents, and they get their favourite treat."
The BBC Make A Difference Awards take place throughout September and celebrate those who make life better for others.