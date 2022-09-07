Ramsgate crash: Pedestrian who died was pregnant
The family of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car have revealed she was pregnant at the time of her death.
Noga Sella, 37, and her father Yoram Hirshfield, 81, died when they were hit by a black Alfa Romeo in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August.
Mrs Sella's husband sustained serious injuries and two children were also hurt in the collision.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30, from Manston, has denied causing death by dangerous driving.
Kent Police has launched a fresh appeal for information relating to the incident, which happened outside a car park on Leopold Street at about 21:30 BST.
Officers want to identify a motorcyclist who was in the area at the time and may have important information.
The vehicle is described as a cruiser-style bike with a full-length chrome exhaust.
Kent Police said the family would like to thank everyone who helped at the time and to those who have come forward since.
Nitesh Bissendry pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Canterbury Crown Court on 22 August.
A pre-trial review was set for 15 November.
A 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A drugs remain on bail pending further inquiries until Thursday.