Migrant Crossings: More than 2,000 people cross Channel at weekend
- Published
More than 2,000 migrants crossed the English Channel over the weekend.
The Ministry of Defence said 1,160 people arrived in Kent on Sunday in 25 boats. On Saturday 960 people arrived.
The latest crossings mean the total number of migrants for 2022 is already approaching the tally for the whole of last year. This year's tally now stands at 27,415.
The Dover MP, Natalie Elphicke, says tackling the issue must be a top priority for the new prime minister.
A group of young boys were among those seen arriving on a boat in Dover on Monday morning.
Sunday was the second time 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in a single day in a fortnight.
Video footage circulating online appeared to show a boat full of people landing on the south coast near Folkestone before some of the group started to run up the beach.
It comes after August had the highest monthly total on record for crossings, with 8,644 people making the journey on 189 boats.
Last year, 28,526 people are known to have crossed in small boats - up from 8,404 in 2020.
The latest crossings come as a High Court challenge against the Government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda begins.
Several asylum seekers, along with unions and charities are questioning the legality of the plan.
In April, Home Secretary Priti Patel signed what she described as a "world-first agreement" with Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.
But the first deportation flight, due to take off on 14 June, was grounded amid a series of legal challenges.
Since the deal was announced, 22,116 people have crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats.