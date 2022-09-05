Arriva: First day of bus strikes in Kent and east of England
- Published
Hundreds of bus workers have walked out in a dispute over pay, on the day many children head back to school.
About 600 workers in Kent, employed by Arriva, backed the strike after the company made a pay offer of 10%.
The Unite union, which organised the industrial action, said the company "had chosen not to" give a decent pay rise.
A spokesman for Arriva said it was "extremely disappointed for its customers".
The union argues Arriva's pay offer is, in real terms, a pay cut due to the rise of inflation.
Additional walkouts in Essex, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire are also affecting services, with fewer buses running.
The Greenline service between London and Luton Airport is also reduced.
With many children starting the autumn term one parent said the timing was "a nightmare".
Carolyn Chamberlain, from Hextable, Kent, said: "The timing has obviously been designed to have maximum impact.
"I have sympathy with the workers in that we're all struggling with the cost of living. But where will this money come from? The bus company would need to cut services."
As a single mother working full time, Ms Chamberlain said she had no way of getting her daughter Lucy to and from school.
The 13-year-old would need to walk nearly two miles each way, along small country roads. But with most of the route unpopulated, Ms Chamberlain worries for her safety.
She added: "We have to pay £450 for a pass, which jumped up from £370 last year. It's a lot of money.
"Are they going to refund us for the days we can't use the pass?"
Further strikes are planned for 16, 20 and 30 September.
Janet Nobbs, Unite regional officer, said: "This dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making. It has had every opportunity to resolve it but it has chosen not to do so."
A spokesman for Arriva said: "Despite further negotiations with our Union partner this week, we are extremely disappointed for all our customers to confirm that industrial action will take place.
"Arriva remains committed to resolving the industrial action and would encourage Unite to ballot on this latest pay offer.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause across the region[s]."