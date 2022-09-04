Channel crossings: Nearly 1,000 reach Kent in 20 boats
Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, according to latest government figures.
Statistics released by the Ministry of Defence showed 960 people arrived in one day, on 20 small boats.
Those who made the crossing were picked up by Border Force and lifeboat crews and taken to Dover and Dungeness.
French authorities said they returned about 190 people to France on Saturday after they got into difficulty at sea.
On Friday, several groups of men made the crossing - bringing with them a baby in pyjamas and wearing a life vest and a boy wrapped in a blanket.
