Maidstone family gives home to dog thrown from moving lorry

Rescue dog Bella with her new familyPA Media
Bella's new owner Gill said the family loved her "just the way she is"

A dog which was thrown from a lorry travelling at 50mph (80km/h) has found a loving family and a new home.

Vets carried out surgery on the dog, now renamed Bella, amid concerns of possible internal bleeding, but said she was not seriously injured.

The RSPCA is investigating the incident in Yalding, Kent, on 28 January.

Bella was frightened, underweight, with a flea-ridden, dirty, matted coat, but is now "always wagging her tail," said new owner, Gill.

RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: "Freya was incredibly lucky to survive after being hurled from the moving vehicle at such a high speed and vets were incredibly concerned that she may have suffered internal bleeding so performed surgery immediately."

Gill, from Maidstone, who asked not to give her surname, said she found Bella on the RSPCA's "find a pet" website.

She said she fell in love with her straightaway, adding: "She can be a bit naughty and play-bites a lot, but we love her just the way she is."

PA Media
Bella had emergency surgery after the incident in January
PA Media
The family found Bella on the RSPCA's "find a pet" website

