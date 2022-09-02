Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed.
Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court.
The mother was sentenced to three years and eight months, while the daughter received a five-year sentence.
Kent Police called them "callous" and "despicable".
The court heard how the pair, both of Manston Road, Ramsgate, Kent, robbed two elderly people in Canterbury and Ramsgate in May and June of this year.
They stole a purse from a woman in Ramsgate while pretending to help her with her shopping, Kent Police said.
And they pushed a man in his 80s to the ground in a supermarket car park in Canterbury while taking his wallet.
'Fake kindness'
The stolen bank cards were used in shops, a café and a pub.
The Clarkes were traced to a pub in Ramsgate where they were caught red-handed with a stolen bank card and arrested.
CCTV footage showed the pair walking away with a purse after stealing it in Ramsgate.
Det Sgt Jay Robinson, from Kent Police, said: "The Clarkes were callous in their approach, targeting elderly people and either forcefully taking what was not theirs or tricking their victim with fake kindness while they stole.
"I hope they use their time in custody to seriously question their choices in life and perhaps realise how despicable their behaviour is."