Tunbridge Wells Hospital: Baby death inquest told of 'communication errors'
- Published
An inquest into the death of a three-day-old baby has heard there were "errors in communication" between midwives and a woman during labour.
Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Kent, in November 2020.
Rachel Thomas, then deputy head of gynaecology and midwifery said there were "some communication issues."
Rosanna's mother, Elana Sala, told the inquest midwives were "bickering" and appeared confused during her labour.
The Maidstone hearing was told Rosanna was born on 20 November without a heartbeat and was placed in a coma for her three days of life.
Ms Sala has claimed that if she had been allowed to start pushing when she wanted to, instead of waiting as midwives advised, Rosanna would have lived.
Midwives have claimed Ms Sala declined a vaginal examination twice, though Ms Sala says she only declined once.
Ms Sala has also said the importance of an examination in ascertaining which stage of labour she was in was not properly explained.
Ms Thomas admitted there had been "errors in communication".
She said: "I think we have understood that in particular vaginal examinations can cause stress and upset in many women."
She said the trust now reviewed complaints, adding: "We've produced an infographic we give to women to explain some of the reasons why we might do the examination, but are very clear that everybody has the right to decline a vaginal examination."
She said the trust had put foetal surveillance consultants in place since December 2021 and foetal surveillance midwives in place since May 2020, to look at heart rate monitoring.
Consultant presence on the labour ward had also been increased.
Ms Thomas said guidance had been made easier to follow, a masterclass was provided for staff on instrumental delivery, and further training had also been given on tracking baby growth.
The coroner is expected to give her conclusion at the end of the month.