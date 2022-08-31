Kent baby could have contracted pneumonia before birth, inquest told
A baby who died days after being born at Tunbridge Wells Hospital could have contracted pneumonia "hours or days" before birth, an inquest has heard.
Rosanna Matthews was born on 20 November 2020 at the Kent hospital, but died three days later.
An inquest in Maidstone heard medics found Rosanna had an abnormally low heart rate when her mother Elana Sala was brought into theatre.
They later concluded the condition had been caused by an infection.
Four doctors who were on shift at the time of Rosanna's birth gave evidence, including consultant obstetricians Philippa Moth and Oliver Wildman.
The inquest heard it was when Ms Sala, from Maidstone, was brought into theatre at 17:23 GMT that the baby heartbeat monitor (cardiotocograph) found Rosanna had foetal bradycardia - an abnormally low heart rate.
Mr Wildman decided to deliver Rosanna immediately via a Caesarean section, following failed attempts at delivery in the birthing room.
Ms Moth said following the cardiotocograph, doctors concluded the bradycardia was caused by an infection.
"Congenital pneumonia is an infection in the lungs and can be contracted during or before labour," she said.
"It could be an ascending infection where it moves from the vagina upwards or could be contracted through the placenta.
"Analysis of the gases in the umbilical cord during the post-mortem suggests this process was ongoing for possibly many hours or days."
She said the condition made babies more sensitive to any issues in labour and this would have made Rosanna more vulnerable.
The inquest continues.