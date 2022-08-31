Canterbury Gurkha amputee's attempt to climb Mount Everest
A former soldier in the Gurkha regiment who lost both legs in Afghanistan is to take on Mount Everest.
Hari Budha Magar, from Canterbury, is attempting to be the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb the word's highest mountain.
He says he hopes to inspire others with a disability to achieve their dreams, no matter how big or impossible they may seem.
"I have wanted to climb, since my childhood," he said.
After growing up in Nepal, Mr Magar served in the British Army's Ghurka regiment for 15 years. The 43-year-old moved to Canterbury in 2009.
A year later Mr Magar lost both legs in Afghanistan after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.
"Suddenly it went bang, then my life changed for ever," he said.
"I thought I'd spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair. Later I started taking up sports and adventure."
He took up skiing, golfing, cycling and climbing.
'Choice in life'
His quest to climb Mount Everest was derailed when Nepal banned double amputees from climbing the mountain in 2017, but he joined forces with other climbers to overturn the ruling.
He has prosthetics designed for the climb with built-in crampons, or spikes designed for climbing.
It will take him three times as long as other climbers to make the ascent.
He said: "I'm very close to the ground so I can't lift my knees to move forward so it's more about upper body strength."
In a few weeks' time he will fly out for a training climb on Mount Everest.
"We have a choice how we live our life, it's not about who we are or where we're from," Mr Magar said.
"It's about what we do tomorrow.
"It's about living life to the full."