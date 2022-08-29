Tom Bosworth: British racewalker completes final event in Tonbridge

Tom Bosworth on the track at Tonbridge AC on Monday
Tom Bosworth completed the distance in a time of 11:41:18 at Tonbridge

British race walker Tom Bosworth has completed the final event of his career at his first home club in Kent.

The 32-year-old, who won silver in the men's 20km race walk at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, announced his retirement in July.

The 3000m race took place earlier at Tonbridge Athletic Club as part of its 75th anniversary open meeting.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Bosworth said: "It's not about times or medals, this is a thank you."

The athlete set a British 20km race walk record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games of one hour 19 minutes and 38 seconds, with Australia's Dane Bird-Smith taking gold.

He was sixth in the same distance at the Rio Games in 2016 and seventh at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. The 2017 World Championships, however, saw him disqualified.

In 2020, he set a new British 5,000m race walk record at the National Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

His last major event was this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after which he tweeted: "To receive a standing ovation on the final lap is a memory I'll never forget."

