Paul Wakefield death: Pair who beat and stabbed man to death sentenced
A man and a woman who were convicted of the violent murder of a man in his home have been sentenced.
Paul Wakefield was beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle in the attack in Folkestone, Kent. He died in hospital.
Shane Myles, of Gillingham, will serve 22 years in prison. Kayleigh Halliday, of Sittingbourne, was given a sentence of 21 years and three months at Maidstone Crown Court.
The pair had tried to blame each other for the killing, police said.
Mr Wakefield had four visitors at his home in Coolinge Lane on the day of the attack, according to Kent Police.
The two other guests left before Myles, 31, formerly of Rock Avenue, and Halliday, 36, formerly of Crown Road, carried out the attack.
Officers said when the pair were arrested in Folkestone three hours later Myles had Mr Wakefield's bank card and both of them had traces of Mr Wakefield's blood on their shoes.
Mr Wakefield's phone was also found discarded on the route they had taken following the attack on 2 January, police said.