Channel migrants: New monthly record set after 500 cross on Wednesday
- Published
More than 500 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Wednesday, setting a new record for the number of crossings in a month.
The Ministry of Defence said 532 people made the crossing in 11 small boats, bringing the total for August to 6,925.
The total number of people who have made the crossing so far this year now stands at 23,324.
The government has described the rise in crossings as "unacceptable" and "an overt abuse of our immigration laws".
A spokesperson said: "Our new Nationality and Borders Act is breaking these evil criminals' business model, through tougher sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country, with 38 people already arrested and facing further action since it became law."
In April, the government announced plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants.
The first Rwanda flight was grounded in June after the European Court of Human Rights said the High Court in London must first fully examine whether the removals policy was lawful.
Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss say they will push ahead with the Rwanda policy if they become the new Conservative party leader and prime minister.