Tonbridge stabbing: Two teenagers charged with murder

Thomas WaughKent Police
Thomas Waugh, 20, was stabbed to death in the early hours of 19 August in Avebury Avenue, Tonbridge

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.

Thomas Waugh, 20, died after being attacked in Avebury Avenue, Tonbridge, Kent, in the early hours of 19 August.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised for two boys - a 17-year-old, from Coulsdon, and a 16-year-old, from Tonbridge - to be charged with his murder, Kent Police said.

They will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The pair were also charged with attempted robbery of Mr Waugh, and robbery in relation to two other men who were with Mr Waugh before the stabbing.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman, who were arrested, have been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Police are continuing to ask anyone in the area who may have CCTV footage, including from doorbells, or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics