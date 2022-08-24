Tonbridge stabbing: Two teenagers charged with murder
- Published
Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Thomas Waugh, 20, died after being attacked in Avebury Avenue, Tonbridge, Kent, in the early hours of 19 August.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised for two boys - a 17-year-old, from Coulsdon, and a 16-year-old, from Tonbridge - to be charged with his murder, Kent Police said.
They will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The pair were also charged with attempted robbery of Mr Waugh, and robbery in relation to two other men who were with Mr Waugh before the stabbing.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman, who were arrested, have been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.
Police are continuing to ask anyone in the area who may have CCTV footage, including from doorbells, or dashcam footage to get in touch.