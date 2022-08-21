Five people arrested over Tonbridge stabbing
- Published
Five people have been arrested over the death of a man who was stabbed in Kent.
The victim, who was in his 20s and from Tonbridge, was attacked near Avebury Avenue about 00:55 BST on Sunday.
Four teenagers, one from London and three from Kent, and a woman in her 40s from London, were arrested earlier.
Kent Police said a 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, London, a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, all from Tonbridge, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A teenager arrested on Friday has been released without charge, while a 47-year-old woman from Coulsdon has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Insp Lee Neiles said: "It is crucial we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, just after midnight.
"The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties."