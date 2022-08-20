Folkestone: Pensioner seriously injured after being hit by bus

Folkestone bus station collisionDave Sussex
The pensioner was struck by a bus at Folkestone's bus station

A man in his 70s has suffered what police said are life-threatening injuries, after he was hit by a bus at a bus station.

It happened at 10:05 BST on Saturday in Middleburg Square, Folkestone, Kent.

Police and paramedics were called and the man was airlifted to hospital in London.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward, as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Dave Sussex
Several emergency vehicles attended the scene

