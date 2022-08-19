Tonbridge stabbing: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Tonbridge.
Kent Police officers were called to reports of an attack in the Avebury Avenue area at 00.55 BST on Friday.
The victim, aged in his 20s and local to the area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been told, a police spokesperson said.
Officers arrested a teenage boy, from Tonbridge, several hours later and he is being held in police custody.
Det Insp Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances and it is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, around or before 12.55am."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.