Jack Fenton: Family tells of grief over Briton's Greek helicopter death
The family of a Briton killed by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece has spoken of the "unimaginably big and painful gap" he has left.
It is believed Jack Fenton, 22, of Staplehurst, Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens on 25 July.
Greek police arrested three people and freed them pending further inquiries.
Paying tribute, Mr Fenton's sister Daisy told the BBC her "whole life was turned upside down".
He was among a group of holidaymakers returning from the Greek island of Mykonos by private helicopter, and had just landed at an airport close to Athens.
He is said to have walked behind the helicopter, whose engine was still running, and was struck and killed by the blade.
His father Miguel Fenton told BBC South East Today it was "a brutal way to die" as he voiced criticism of the Greek authorities' handling of the case.
He said: "We have had no direct contact, no updates. We haven't had sight of the autopsy report.
"We know the facts because there were witnesses. So we know Jack should still be here. He should still be alive.
"We want the true facts to come out."
A statement from police in Athens said they could not comment during an active investigation, and they expressed condolences to Mr Fenton's family.
A police spokesperson told the BBC: "The whole investigation is currently under way, so we are not able to say what happened, how it happened and to whom it happened."
Investigators will examine whether the necessary procedures were followed before passengers disembarked, although police sources have previously told the BBC the main pilot was experienced.
As the police investigation continues, Mr Fenton's father, Miguel, spoke of the family's deep sense of loss.
He said: "The gap that he's left is unimaginably big and painful and I just can't see how it could be filled.
"We just have to live with the happy memories that we have."
Ms Fenton described her brother, an ex-pupil of Sutton Valence School, near Maidstone, and Oxford Brookes University graduate, as being "just so kind to everyone".
She said: "He was one of those boys who went out of his way to make sure everyone was okay. I'm so proud of him."