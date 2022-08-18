Channel migrants: MoD says 606 cross Channel in single day
- Published
The Ministry of Defence said 606 people crossed the English Channel in 12 small boats on Wednesday.
It means 21,164 people have made the crossing so far this year, compared to 28,461 in the whole of 2021.
The French authorities said another 101 people were returned to Boulogne and Dunkirk after they got into difficulty.
The government described the rise in Channel crossings as "unacceptable", and said asylum seekers should apply in the first safe country they reach.
By crossing the Channel, the government said, people were "risking their lives and lining the pockets of ruthless criminal gangs".
A spokesman said: "Our new Nationality and Borders Act is breaking these callous criminals' business model through tougher sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country, with 33 people already arrested and facing further action since it became law."
In April, the government announced plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants.
The first Rwanda flight was grounded in June after the European Court of Human Rights said the High Court in London must first fully examine whether the removals policy is lawful. A hearing is scheduled for next month.
On Tuesday the Ministry of Defence said it would be reviewing the support the Royal Navy provides UK Border Force in the English Channel.