Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard.
Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays.
The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday around the south coast of England.
During a clifftop walk, Mati's parents lost sight of him and Coastguards later found his body at the cliff's base.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mati died of head injuries on 4 April following his fall in the East Langdon cliffs area of Dover.
A police report said there had been no third party involvement, the inquest sitting in Maidstone heard on Wednesday.
Recording a conclusion of accidental death, coroner Katrina Hepburn said: "I don't know how Mati came to fall from the cliff - it was unwitnessed.
"Whether he tripped and fell, whether it was the wind, or whether he was looking too far over the edge, I simply don't know.
"I know that's of no comfort to the family to have this unexplained as to how Mati came to fall.
"These were tragic circumstances and the conclusion that I return is one of accident. I can see no evidence that he intended to go over the cliff."