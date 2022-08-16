Channel migrants: Royal Navy to review role in operation
- Published
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans to review its role in dealing with migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats at the start of 2023.
A statement from the department said it would continue to support the Home Office until January, when "the operational and wider arrangements will be reviewed".
The MoD said this was always planned.
So far this year more than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel.
An MoD spokesman said: "We are working across government to ensure the conditions are set for Defence to hand the task back to the Home Office following the review, this includes supporting training and capability development."
The introduction of the Royal Navy to support the UK Border Force in January was criticised by both MPs and former senior members of the armed forces, one of whom believed it would make the situation worse.