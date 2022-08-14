Dartford fire: Public urged to avoid damaged heath
- Published
People are being urged to avoid Dartford heath after the third fire in the area in as many weeks.
Ten pumps from Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
Crews remain at the scene damping down but firefighters say the charred ground is still extremely hot and can cause harm to people and animals.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but comes amid warnings of "exceptional" wildfire risks.
People have been urged to avoid the heath on Sunday wherever possible, including dog walkers, and warned that toxins and fumes would be present for some days to come.
It is the third fire on Dartford heathland in as many weeks.
Thirty engines were called out to the heath at Joyce Green and beside the A2 during the exceptionally hot weather in July.