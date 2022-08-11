Ramsgate: Car crashes into family, killing man and woman
- Published
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s have died in a suspected hit-and-run in which a child was also seriously injured.
A black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians, all members of the same family, on Wednesday.
Police were called to a multi-storey car park in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, at 21:35 BST.
The child, a girl of primary school age, has been taken to a London hospital for treatment.
A man in his 40s and a boy of primary school age also sustained minor injuries.
A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.
He is also currently receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses, local businesses with CCTV evidence or drivers with relevant dashcam footage.