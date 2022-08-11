Ramsgate: Car crashes into family, killing man and woman

The scene in RamsgateChris Smee
The family were hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s have died in a suspected hit-and-run in which a child was also seriously injured.

A black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians, all members of the same family, on Wednesday.

Police were called to a multi-storey car park in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, at 21:35 BST.

The child, a girl of primary school age, has been taken to a London hospital for treatment.

A man in his 40s and a boy of primary school age also sustained minor injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

He is also currently receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses, local businesses with CCTV evidence or drivers with relevant dashcam footage.

