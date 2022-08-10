East Kent NHS Trust: Hospital apologises over baby death errors
- Published
A Kent hospital trust has apologised to a grieving mother who was told her baby was dead, then alive, before dying hours later.
Despite going to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford with labour pains, Alisha Pegg claims doctors sent her home, where she gave birth to Grace.
Grace was premature at 22 weeks, and Ms Pegg said staff "neglected" her.
The East Kent Hospitals Trust apologised for failing to "provide the standard of care and support" needed.
The day before the birth, in February 2021, Ms Pegg went to the hospital with pain and cramps.
She said medical staff told her there was no movement of the baby, but there was a heartbeat
"In my head I was thinking my daughter is OK, she has a heartbeat. I told them I'm in labour and I felt I needed to push, but the doctor said go home."
Less than 24 hours later she returned to hospital by ambulance and was told Grace had died.
Minutes later she was told the baby was actually alive.
Four hours after that Grace died in her mother's arms.
Ms Pegg said: "I feel neglected, they neglected Grace."
She said appropriate medical intervention was not given to Grace, because she was presumed dead.
"In all their reviews they say they did try to tube her, but she was showing no signs of life. Yet she survived four hours by herself.
"I want answers as to why I was not listened to when I persistently told them what my body was doing. I want an apology."
Rebecca Martin, chief medical officer at the trust, said: "We are truly sorry that we didn't provide the standard of care and support needed.
"We have changed our practices and policies following Grace's sad death, including introducing further monitoring for those at risk of preterm labour.
"We will continue to ensure we provide ongoing support to answer all the family's questions."
The death comes during an inquiry into maternity services at East Kent Hospitals, which will be published in the autumn.
It is looking at up to 200 incidents involving mothers and babies and is expected to be damning.