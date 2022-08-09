Tony Hudgell receives award for his sponsored walks

Tony Hudgell meets Boris Johnson
Tony Hudgell met the prime minister in the 10 Downing Street garden

A seven-year-old boy who lost both legs through abuse suffered when he was a baby has received an award for his fundraising walks.

Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill, Kent, collected his Point of Light award in recognition of the sponsored walks he did during lockdown.

He raised £1.7m for the Evelina Children's Hospital in London, which has cared for him since he was a baby.

He and his adoptive parents were guests at a Downing Street reception.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the award winners: "You embody the spirit of service to other people, the spirit of community and the spirit that will get our country through tough times.

"You are the very best of Britain."

Paula Hudgell
Tony was violently abused by his birth parents when he was a baby

Speaking before the reception, Tony's adoptive mother Paula Hudgell said: "It'll be a nice celebration with other winners, back to normality after two years of Covid.

"From the worst start possible to what he's achieved over the last few years is absolutely incredible. Nothing deters him, he attempts everything, he's just an incredible little boy."

The family also campaigned successfully for Tony's Law, which introduced tougher sentences for child abusers.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics