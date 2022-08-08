Channel migrants: More than 500 make crossing in single weekend
- Published
The weekend saw 513 migrants arriving in Kent by small boat, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The latest figures show 337 people in 10 boats arrived on Saturday and 176 in five boats on Sunday.
It means 1,886 people crossed the Channel in the first week of August, including one person who crossed in a kayak on Friday.
The government said it was pushing ahead with its plans to reform the UK's immigration and asylum systems.
There are already more reports of people arriving on Monday.
In the whole of August 2021 there were 3,012 crossings.
So far this year more than 18,000 people have arrived in Kent, compared to more than 28,000 for the whole of 2021.
A government spokesman said: "The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable.
"Under our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, we are continuing preparations to relocate those who are making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys into the UK in order for their claims to be considered, for them to be able to rebuild their lives and deter others from making life threatening crossings."