Tiktok: Suspected gangs tout English Channel migrant crossings on platform
By Colin Campbell
BBC South East Special Correspondent
Suspected people smugglers are using TikTok to advertise illegal entry into the UK via the English Channel.
The BBC has found a number of people claiming they can guarantee safe passage and calm waters for £5,000.
The Home Office said posts which "promote lethal crossings" were unacceptable, but there are calls for more to be done to stop people-smuggling being advertised online.
TikTok said the content "has no place" on the social media platform.
Dozens of posts appear from a number of accounts which show people carrying boats to the water, crossing the Channel, and making their way to the UK.
The videos - which could not be verified for authenticity by the BBC - appear to show fierce competition between rival people-smuggling gangs, with each boasting they are the "best" operator for successful crossings.
They advertise upcoming crossing dates and boast about the dinghies set to be launched.
Posts also appear to mock the government's policy to deport some migrants to Africa, stating "Rwanda has been cancelled".
More than 17,000 migrants have made the journey across the Channel in dinghies and small boats so far this year. Almost 700 arrived on a single day last week.
A number of migrants have been killed attempting the crossing, including a group of at least 27 in November.
TikTok's terms of service forbids content which "constitutes, encourages or provides instructions for a criminal offence, or dangerous activities that may lead to serious injury or death or self-harm".
A spokesman for TikTok said: "This content has no place on TikTok. We do not allow content that depicts or promotes people smuggling...and have permanently banned these accounts.
"We work closely with UK law enforcement and industry partners to find and remove content of this nature, and participate in the joint action plan with the National Crime Agency to help combat organised immigration crime online."
The BBC has seen fresh videos posted on a weekly basis, suggesting that suspected gangs could be setting up new accounts immediately after receiving a ban.
A Home Office spokesman said: "Posts used by people smugglers to promote lethal crossings are totally unacceptable and requires social media companies to engage in dialogue to prevent their platforms being exploited.
"The Government is tackling this online disinformation, recently launching our own social media campaign to warn people of the risks of these deadly journeys and expose the lies sold to vulnerable people by inhumane smugglers."
Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said the Home Office can do more.
She said: "These Tiktok videos glamorise the Channel crossings and advertise the services of these people smugglers.
"They shouldn't be on these platforms. The Home Office needs to work with the social media giants to take them down and pursue the people behind them."