Euro 2022: Kent girls 'inspired' by Lionesses success
After England's historic win against Germany in Euro 2022 on Sunday, the impact of the team's success has been felt across the South East.
England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.
Coaches and players at a football summer camp in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said the success of England's Lionesses was "inspiring".
First Class Football Coaching which runs youth football sessions across Kent and Sussex, said the legacy of last night's win was "just the beginning".
'Proud to witness it'
Coach Hollie Rabbitt, 20, said the success of England's women would open doors for young girls in the future.
Ms Rabbitt said: "There's going to be a lot more girls feeling confident enough to get involved and I think that's massive.
"I'm so proud that I was able to witness it."
'Mum nearly cried'
Ottie and Enid, both 6, watched the game last night.
Ottie, who watched live at Wembley Stadium with her family, said: "My mum picked me up and we cheered. My mum nearly cried because it was the first time England have won and it was really special."
Enid, who plays football on Saturdays and would like to be a professional footballer, said: "It was really amazing because they won. I really love football."
Inspiring other girls
Isabella, 12, said of Sunday's win: "It made me feel really excited and it made me want to get on my feet and play football outside.
"I think it's really going to inspire [other girls] because not many girls play football at the moment. I don't think it's advertised that much but the Euros has made it bigger."
'Living the dream'
Coach Valentine Pursey, 22, said the Lionesses would leave a legacy that was "just the beginning".
"Girls coming here today, of nine or 10 years old, got to see that last night and see that's a dream that can come true and they can really push to play at that level, it's unbelievable.
"I know a couple of the girls in the team because I've played with and against them growing up so it's cool seeing them living the dream that every little girl wants to be living."
Professional ambitions
Nine-year-old Eadie has played football for a few years and watched the Euros final at Wembley.
"I've always wanted to be a footballer and now I've told my dad that I want to be a professional footballer too.
"Don't let other people say you can't play football because you can."