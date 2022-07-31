Channel migrants: More than 1,000 cross the Channel in a week
- Published
The Ministry of Defence says 460 people crossed the English Channel in seven small boats on Saturday - the highest number in a single day so far this year.
With the 247 migrants arriving on Friday, more than 1,000 people have made the crossing in the last week.
This month, 3,683 people have crossed from France, bringing the total so far this year to 16,399.
A recent report found Border Force may have made the small-boat crisis worse.
The report, commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, said the resources required to prevent illegal entry to the UK by small boats crossing the English Channel were "not sustainable".
Author Alex Downer, former leader of Australia's Liberal Party, criticised "a cycle of crisis management".
Ms Patel welcomed the report's "constructive recommendations".
In April, the government announced plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda as part of a five-year trial, but the first deportation flight was blocked at the last minute after a late intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.
However, a report by the home affairs committee found there was "no clear evidence" that the UK's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda would stop risky Channel crossings.