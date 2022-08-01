Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
- Published
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets.
Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales.
The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
The developers say plans include a 30m (98ft) buffer zone from the Lodge Hill Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) as well as cat-proof fencing.
Esquire Developments has been granted permission for the development of 68 homes.
The RSPB and Natural England wrote to Medway Council to object to the plans.
They are concerned about the impact noise and artificial lighting from the new homes could have on the birds.
Discussions were held on how to mitigate the impact the development would have on the SSSI.
Some councillors at Medway Council also expressed concern at how a cat-free rule would be policed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Chris Buckwell pointed out a cat ban was pointless as residents living in roads surrounding the development would not be subject to similar rules.
However, Medway Council's planning committee agreed a no cat rule could be enforced at the site.
It said the council and the development's management company should work together to ensure the rules were followed.