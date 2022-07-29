Battle of Britain: Hawkinge statue unveiled to honour airmen
- Published
A statue of seven Battle of Britain pilots has been unveiled on the 82nd anniversary of the photograph on which it is based being taken.
The men of RAF 32 Squadron were pictured relaxing at RAF Hawkinge, Kent, on 29 July 1940.
The Spirit of the Few by Stephen Melton was unveiled at the Battle of Britain Museum, which now stands on the site of the former airfield.
Each figure was individually unveiled by one of the men's relatives.
Over 70 of the airmen's family members travelled from across the world for the event, with two members of each family unveiling their relative's part of the sculpture.
Many of the family members are sons and daughters, as six out of the seven men survived not only the Battle of Britain but also the rest of World War Two.
Volunteer, Dave Brocklehurst, organised the memorial.
He said: "It has been an emotional day. It is something that is very close to my heart."
Suzanne Gillman, niece of pilot Keith Gillman, said: "It makes me incredibly proud.
"I think all seven of these airmen would be taken aback that they are representing the 2,938 members of 'the few' that fought."
Air Commodore John Maas said: "It is so important to link the past to the future.
"When you're encouraging young people to go flying in a modern scenario the spirit that is encapsulated by the seven we have here today is absolutely critical."