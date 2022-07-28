Coastguard warn of risk of pollution in Deal due to oil slick
- Published
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has been called to deal with an oil slick 12 nautical miles off the Kent coast.
It was reported by a Royal Navy vessel, and the cause is being investigated.
The MCA warned some of the oil could come ashore, possibly along the coast near Deal, it said it has teams standing by to minimise any damage.
Surveillance flights are being carried out and samples collected to try and identify the source of the oil.
The MCA said the slick seemed to be isolated and not part of a continuous stream of oil being pumped into the sea.
It also said there does not appear to be any subsea infrastructure which would point to a pipeline release.
Experts from the Kent Wildlife Trust said they were concerned about the potential harm to seal populations.
The trust said the area is home to seal colonies, with oil affecting seals' insulation abilities and creating the risk they could succumb to hypothermia.
The trust's Marine Conservation Officer, Sherece Thompson, said: "This is an alarming incident which has happened during National Marine Week - a time where we highlight the importance and fragility of marine wildlife.
"We are working with our partners to monitor the situation."