Dover: Kent authorities call on government over traffic chaos
- Published
Local authorities, tourism groups and travel operators have urged the government to find a solution to Kent's traffic problems at the Channel ports.
Eurotunnel, Visit Kent and council leaders in Ashford, Folkestone and Thanet are among those calling for investment in Kent's road network.
It comes as motoring groups have issued traffic warnings ahead of this weekend.
The letter to Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps MP, said last week's traffic chaos "caused yet more damage to the local and national economy".
It urges the government to invest in improvements to the A2 between Lydden and Dover.
Signatories of the letter include:
- Dover District Council
- Folkestone & Hythe District Council
- Ashford Borough Council
- Canterbury City Council
- Swale Borough Council
- Thanet District Council
- Kent County Council
- Matthew Scott, Kent's Police & Crime Commissioner
- Visit Kent
- Getlink (Eurotunnel)
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said "all eyes will be on Dover and Folkestone" this weekend, with congestion expected on major routes due to a number of factors including rail strikes and switchover days for holiday lets.
Peak congestion is expected between 11:00 and 15:00 BST on both Friday and Saturday.
Both Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover say services are running as normal on Friday but advise passengers to allow extra time to pass through French border checks.
Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, said following "significant dialogue" with the government and French officials the gridlock seen last week would not be repeated over this weekend.
The port says it expects about 140,000 passengers, 45,000 cars and 18,000 freight vehicles to pass through Dover over the weekend.
National Highways said it would be an "extremely busy" weekend on the roads and advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, and have food and water available.