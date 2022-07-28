Channel migrants: More than 200 migrants cross in small boats
- Published
The Ministry of Defence said 202 people crossed the English Channel in five small boats on Wednesday.
It has been four days since the last crossing, bringing the total number of arrivals in July to 2,976, compared to over 3,500 in July 2021.
A government spokesman said the crossings were "unacceptable".
He added the government was continuing with its preparations to relocate those who make the crossing to Rwanda where their claims will be considered.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.