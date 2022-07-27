Rainham: New Medway sports centre approved
- Published
A new sports centre is to be built in the Medway towns.
Medway Council has agreed to allocate more than £12m to replace the demolished Splashes complex in Rainham.
The proposed centre will include two swimming pools, a children's fun pool with flume, wave ball pool and beach area.
There will also be a café, fitness gym and room for exercise classes and children's parties. Work is due to begin later this year.
A Medway Council spokesman said: "The new facility will have a modern, family-friendly look and feel, including family and accessible changing rooms.
"It supports Medway's ambition to provide more child-friendly facilities and provide further opportunities for young people."
The centre will be built on the site of the old Splashes complex, which was demolished in February.
Councillor Howard Doe, deputy leader of Medway Council, said: "Generations of families across Medway have fond memories of Splashes and we are committed to building an exciting new centre for residents of all ages to enjoy."
Medway Council said it would shortly be carrying out a tender process to secure a contractor.