Kent and East Sussex villages continue to be without water
- Published
People in a number of villages in Kent and East Sussex continue to be without water, or have low pressure.
South East Water said it has been having ongoing issues with its water supply for about 10 days, especially during the recent heatwave.
Properties in Challock and Molash first saw disruption to water supplies on 16 July.
Due to a drop in reservoir levels, the pump which supplies the area had to be switched off again on Sunday night.
In a statement on its website South East Water said: "We're really sorry to our customers in Challock and Molash who have been experiencing supply issues.
"We're monitoring the network in order to keep your supplies flowing as much as we can."
Bottled water remains in place at Challock Village Hall as a precaution, the firm added.
Burst pipes
Wadhurst, Robertsbridge and Etchingham are also experiencing issues following two burst pipes on Sunday.
Some are receiving low pressure, the firm said, but customers in the Filmwell, Robertsbridge and Bodium areas will continue to have no water until the reservoirs and pipelines in the area are refilled.
South East Water said it has set up a bottled water station at Corner Farm Close, Flimwell.
Coxheath, Loose, Ulcombe, Headcorn and surrounding areas are also affected following a burst in Linton Road.
A repair has been made, but a number of properties in Coxheath are still without water while the nearby storage reservoir is refilled and the pumps can be turned on again.
A bottled water station is open at the New Line Learning Academy, Boughton Lane.
In West Kingsdown most supplies have been restored, but some people are experiencing low pressure due to airlocks in the system, South East Water said.