Hoo St Werbergh: Proposals for new Medway town unveiled
- Published
Proposals for what is being described as a "green town" have been set out in Medway.
The council predicts that by 2055 the village of Hoo St Werburgh will expand, taking inspiration from the garden cities model.
It wants to support the delivery of 10,600 homes over the next 30 years.
Countryside charity, CPRE, said the project "will destroy high quality agricultural land" and would need "good public transport from day one".
Medway Council is currently working out how it will spend £170m government housing funding on the Hoo peninsula.
The authority previously revealed plans for developments on the peninsula which were the subject of campaigns in protest.
Allan Jarrett, council leader, described the new plan as "a comprehensive long-term sustainable vision".
Hilary Newport, CPRE Kent director, said: "We believe this sort of funding should be used to unlock brownfield sites or clean up contamination rather than being invested in development on prime agricultural land."
The council plans to expand six neighbourhoods including villages at High Halstow and Chattenden, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Linked community parks'
This would involve creating a series of new linked community parks spanning a total of 300 hectares as well as pedestrian and cycling links.
The plans would see the creation of new water courses to help with drainage and new wetland habitats.
Services proposed include four primary schools, a secondary school, a new sports centre and a single platform station at Sharnal Steet.