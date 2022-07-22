Dover traffic: Port declares critical incident over long queues
The Port of Dover has declared a "critical incident" due to five-hour queues leading to the ferry terminal.
Chief executive Doug Bannister said the port had been "badly let down" by the French border controls.
He told BBC Radio Kent they were "insufficiently resourced" in France and working slower than normal, causing traffic to queue for miles.
Travellers, some with young children, say they have barely moved for hours as they approach the port.
National Highways said the weekend was expected to be one of the busiest periods of the year for holidaymakers.
The Port has accused the French authorities of ruining the summer getaway for thousands of families.
It is understood only six of the 12 passport booths run by the French authorities at Dover are currently open.
Holidaymakers booked on sailings from Dover have reported being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.
The port said in a statement it had made "significant investment" to increase its capacity, and shared traffic volume forecasts "in granular detail with the French authorities".
Eurotunnel is not affected, but it will not have capacity to take any passengers from Dover.
With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips were planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.
That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.
The Port said: "The Dover route remains the most popular sea route to France and France remains one of the key holiday destinations for British families.
"We know that resource is finite, but the popularity of Dover is not a surprise. Regrettably, the PAF [police aux frontieres] resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period."
'Zero movement' in Dover
One traveller posted on Twitter: "I'm booked onto 8am ferry from Dover and it's total gridlock. Moved 50 metres per hour.
"At this rate it'll be 34 hours before I get to the port.
"I have a screaming toddler and three-month-old."
Another person attempting to make the Channel crossing said they had been "waiting five hours and still not in the port".
They added: "Sat in lanes waiting to get to border control. Zero movement."
Ferry operator P&O Ferries has advised passengers: "There are currently queues in excess of four hours to reach the border controls.
"Our check-in remains free flowing and once you reach us, we will put you on the first available sailing.
"Please arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you."
The UK government has blamed French authorities for the delays at Dover.
Europe minister Graham Stewart said some disruption was inevitable because of the scale of traffic.
He said that it was not a Border Force issue - but one for French authorities.
Mr Stewart said: "It's their ability to cope and process people that is causing the backlog."
He said French authorities had added extra booths to process passengers - and that UK ministers had been in touch with French counterparts in recent days.
A spokesman for the Port of Dover said: "We will continue to work with all Kent partners to look after those caught up in the current situation, which could and should have been avoided, and play our part in resolving it as soon as possible.
"Working with and through the UK government, we will also liaise constructively with PAF to work through the present logjam and to stress again the importance of adequate French border resource for the coming days and weeks."
