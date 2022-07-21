Andrew Griggs: Murderer loses bid to overturn conviction
- Published
A sailor who was jailed for murdering his pregnant wife has lost a bid to overturn his conviction.
Mother-of-three Debbie Griggs disappeared aged 34 from the family home in Deal, Kent, in May 1999. She has not been seen since.
Her husband Andrew Griggs, 59, was found guilty of her murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2019.
He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.
During the trial prosecutors had argued Griggs was the person with "the most reason" to wish Mrs Griggs to disappear amid suspicions of him having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, as well as for business reasons.
At a Court of Appeal hearing on Thursday, Michael Magarian QC, for Griggs, argued the murder conviction was "unsafe" and there were grounds for appeal.
Mr Magarian said Mr Justice Spencer should not have allowed evidence relating to allegations of Griggs's sexual activity with the teenage girl to be presented at the trial.
He argued it caused prejudice against Griggs.
Mr Magarian added that Griggs "was having to field a rape allegation in the middle of a murder trial" and the judge did not give sufficient warning to the jury of the prejudice this would cause against Griggs.
He argued the prosecution's case predominantly consisted of circumstantial evidence.
However, judges dismissed the arguments and said an appeal would fail.
Mr Justice Holroyde said the judge's directions over prejudicial issues had been "appropriate and sufficient".