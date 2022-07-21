Ramsgate Harbour: Man dies after falling overboard
A man has died after falling overboard from a yacht.
Emergency services including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter, Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the RNLI were called to Ramsgate Harbour in Kent just after 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
Kent Police confirmed a man in his 50s had died at the scene.
The incident happened during the Ramsgate Week regatta, which runs until 22 July.
Martin Morgans from the Royal Temple Yacht Club, based in Ramsgate, confirmed a member of the club's racing fleet had died.
In a statement Mr Morgans said: "Sadly yesterday there was an incident on the water which led to the tragic death of a much loved and respected member of our racing fleet.
"Our thoughts are with his family, crew and friends who are understandably shocked."
The exact circumstances surrounding the death are unknown but police said it was not being treated as suspicious and a report it being prepared for the coroner.