Longfield homes evacuated after gas fire at garage

A Google Maps image of The Drive in Longfield near DartfordGoogle
Kent Fire and Rescue Service say residents can return to their homes after 18 properties were evacuated "as a precaution" early on Thurasday morning

Eighteen homes were evacuated after a gas fire at a neighbouring garage.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) deployed four fire engines to The Drive in Longfield near Dartford, Kent, at 01:27 BST on Thursday.

KFRS said homes were evacuated "as a precaution" due to gas cylinders involved in the blaze, but residents could now return to their properties.

The fire service said a car and garage were destroyed but the cause of the fire remained unknown.

Non-evacuated neighbours were advised to keep windows and doors closed and a rest centre was set up by the local authority in the early hours for those evacuated from their homes.

It comes after two large wildfires in nearby Dartford during the height of the heatwave.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics