Dartford fire: 12 engines in attendance at large grass blaze

Steve Page
Twelve fire engines have been dealing with the grass fire near Dartford

Twelve fire engines are dealing with a large grass fire in north Kent.

Emergency services were called out near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green, Dartford, at 11:50 BST.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky for miles. A technical rescue unit is in attendance.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Spokesman said: "People driving on the A2 and nearby roads are advised to take care, due to smoke coming from the incident, which may impact visibility."

The cause of the fire is not yet known but temperatures have exceeded 37C (98.6F) in the area.

Earlier two fire engines put out a crop fire in Shirehall Road in Dartford.

No casualties were reported and the cause was believed to be accidental.

