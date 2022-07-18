Kent Police officer seriously injured in Rochester takeaway stabbing
An off-duty police officer has been seriously injured in a stabbing.
The Kent Police officer had been at a takeaway in Commercial Road, Rochester, in the early hours of Monday, where the suspect had been involved in an argument.
Following the attack the officer was airlifted to a London hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
No arrests have yet been made, a police spokesman said.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Kent Police.
