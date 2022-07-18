Kent Police officer seriously injured in Rochester takeaway stabbing

A close up of police tape at a crime sceneGetty Images
The officer was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries

An off-duty police officer has been seriously injured in a stabbing.

The Kent Police officer had been at a takeaway in Commercial Road, Rochester, in the early hours of Monday, where the suspect had been involved in an argument.

Following the attack the officer was airlifted to a London hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

No arrests have yet been made, a police spokesman said.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Kent Police.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics