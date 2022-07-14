Isle of Sheppey properties remain without water for third day
- Published
Some properties on the Isle of Sheppey are without fresh water supplies for a third day, amid soaring temperatures.
A Southern Water main burst on Tuesday morning, prompting the company to set up bottled water collection points.
A second pipe then burst hours later, forcing the closure of 12 schools on Wednesday.
A water company spokesman said "Customers on the Isle of Sheppey should now be seeing their water supply returning.
"This will happen gradually over the morning depending on where you are located and which reservoir provides your supply.
"Demand is obviously extremely high so customers will continue to see low pressure as the situation returns to normal."
Water may be discoloured for a time as supplies return to normal, the spokesman added.
Three bottled water collection points were due to reopen on Thursday morning, although two have moved, the water company said.
- Sports Direct, Neats Court Retail Park, ME11 5JS (now open)
- Leysdown Bootfair, Leysdown Road, ME12 4LR (due to open at 09:00)
- Tesco, Bridge Road, Sheerness, ME12 1RH (due to open at 07:30)
Laurence Davis said homes were still without fresh water in Minster-on-Sea.
Yvette Gutheil said unflushed toilets "are beginning to stink".
Keith Hitchins told the BBC: "Many here feel we're being fobbed off by Southern Water."
The outage comes during a hot weather warning which is expected to stay in place until Tuesday.
Three prisons on the island - Elmley, Swaleside and Standford Hill - have their own water reserves and were unaffected by the leak, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman confirmed.
On Tuesday, a director from South East Water urged people only to use water for "essential" reasons as it was struggling to keep up with demand.
Southern Water has advised Isle of Sheppey residents to run taps for a few minutes if water is discoloured. If that doesn't work, turn the tap off, wait 20 minutes and try again, it said.