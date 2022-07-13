Cyclist dies in crash with tipper truck in Ash

Pedding Hill, AshGoogle
The collision happened at the Pedding Hill junction of the Ash bypass

A cyclist has died in a crash with a tipper truck near Canterbury.

The man, who was in his 70s, was cycling on the A257 Ash bypass near its junction with Pedding Hill at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday when he was involved in a crash with a silver Scania tipper truck.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been named by police, who are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics