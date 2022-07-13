Cyclist dies in crash with tipper truck in Ash
A cyclist has died in a crash with a tipper truck near Canterbury.
The man, who was in his 70s, was cycling on the A257 Ash bypass near its junction with Pedding Hill at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday when he was involved in a crash with a silver Scania tipper truck.
He was declared dead at the scene.
The man has not yet been named by police, who are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.
