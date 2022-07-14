Gravesend Grammar School: Concerns over fire safety at expansion site
- Published
Construction at a Kent grammar school could be stopped over fire safety concerns.
A teaching block and canteen is under construction at Gravesend Grammar School in Church Walk, Gravesend, as part of a £7.6m redevelopment.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said two hydrants and adequate water supplies needed to be provided for both buildings, at a cost of about £900,000.
Kent County Council (KCC) will review the need for more funding on 19 July.
Plans to expand the school were approved by KCC in July 2020, in response to a need for more school places for students in the local area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report published by KCC last week stated: "Without the installation of new static tanks and fire hydrants, the Gravesend Grammar School project will be halted."
It added that the existing school had no fire hydrants on site and said the original design "did not include any fire hydrants within the project" because they "were not deemed to be a requirement at that time".
Fire safety concerns were first raised in November 2021 with KFRS saying 94,500 litres of water were needed in each building to provide enough water for 45 minutes if there was a fire.
A final decision on further funding for the project is set to be made by KCC on 4 August.